Saudi foreign minister arrives in Pakistan ahead of key talks on US-Iran war

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, has arrived in Pakistan on an official visit to participate in key diplomatic engagements.

Upon arrival at Nur Khan Airbase in Islamabad, he received a warm welcome from senior officials, including Additional Foreign Secretary (Middle East) Syed Ahmed Maroof.

The visit comes at the invitation of Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar.

According to sources, the Saudi foreign minister will attend a four-nation meeting chaired by Ishaq Dar, where regional developments and ongoing tensions will be discussed in detail.

During the visit, a bilateral meeting between Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Ishaq Dar is also expected.

The discussions will focus on strengthening Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations and enhancing mutual cooperation.

Speaking upon arrival, the Saudi foreign minister said the visit would include consultations on evolving regional developments.