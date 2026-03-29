Saudi FM calls on PM Shehbaz amid regional tensions

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, during his official visit to Pakistan, as high-level diplomatic engagements continue in the federal capital.

According to sources, the Saudi foreign minister was received at the Prime Minister’s House by Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended a warm welcome upon his arrival.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and National Security Adviser Lieutenant General Asim Malik.

Earlier, Ishaq Dar held a separate meeting with Prince Faisal bin Farhan, where both sides discussed evolving regional and global developments in detail.

The leaders emphasized the importance of dialogue, diplomacy, and collective efforts to promote peace, security, and stability in the region.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is hosting a significant round of talks involving the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Türkiye.

The Foreign Office stated that these engagements are part of broader efforts to de-escalate tensions and enhance regional cooperation.