Pakistan hosts quadrilateral talks to ease Middle East tensions

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The crucial huddle to ease US-Iran tensions is currently underway in Islamabad with the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Egypt in attendance.

The quadrilateral talks, convened under Pakistan’s leadership, bring together top diplomats from the four countries as part of a coordinated effort to address the evolving regional situation.

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud arrived in Islamabad via a special plane, landing at Nur Khan Airbase.

His visit is being viewed as particularly significant in light of recent developments in the Middle East.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held separate meetings at the Foreign Office with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty.

Discussions focused on the regional security situation and matters of mutual interest.

The Consultations among the Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Egypt have commenced in Islamabad on 29 March 2026.



Convened at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50, the Foreign Ministers during… pic.twitter.com/5capTCXUNO — Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) March 29, 2026

During his meeting with Hakan Fidan, Ishaq Dar highlighted the deep-rooted, brotherly ties between Pakistan and Turkiye, emphasizing their shared history, culture, and mutual respect.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the positive trajectory of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation across various sectors.

They also reviewed all aspects of their partnership and explored ways to further strengthen strategic ties.

The two ministers exchanged views on regional developments, including the situation in Iran, and underscored the importance of dialogue and sustained diplomatic engagement for ensuring peace and stability in the region.

Both countries reiterated their unwavering support for each other’s core national interests and agreed to maintain close coordination.

Also Read: Islamabad hosts major diplomatic talks for Middle East mediation efforts

Separately, Ishaq Dar welcomed Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty at the Foreign Office, where both leaders conducted a comprehensive review of bilateral relations.

They expressed satisfaction over recent high-level exchanges, particularly Abdelatty’s visit to Pakistan in November 2025, and reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation in all areas.

The two sides emphasized the need to boost bilateral trade and investment, agreeing on the importance of activating institutional mechanisms such as the Joint Ministerial Commission and strengthening ties between business communities.

Regional and international issues, particularly the Middle East situation, were also discussed. Both sides stressed the importance of restraint, de-escalation, and dialogue in resolving conflicts through diplomatic means.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people, Ishaq Dar strongly condemned the ongoing actions of Israeli forces in Gaza and the West Bank.

He also acknowledged Egypt’s role in facilitating humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza Strip.

The two countries agreed to continue close coordination at multilateral forums, including the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and reiterated their shared commitment to strengthening their longstanding, brotherly relations.