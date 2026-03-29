Pakistan-led talks seek ceasefire, back US-Iran dialogue to end war

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Egypt have discussed the possible ways to bring an early and permanent end to the war in the region.

It was stated by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar after the conclusion of the quadrilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Egypt, held in Islamabad on Sunday.

The Deputy Prime Minister said that the foreign ministers expressed concern that the ongoing conflict is extremely unfortunate for its devastating impact on lives and livelihoods across the wider region.

He said they agreed that this war is not in favour of anyone and would only lead to death and destruction.

The unity of Muslim Ummah in these challenging times is of utmost importance.

Ishaq Dar said the foreign ministers reaffirmed unity to contain the situation, reduce the risk of military escalation and create conditions for structured negotiations between relevant parties.

The Consultations among the Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Egypt have commenced in Islamabad on 29 March 2026.



Convened at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50, the Foreign Ministers during… pic.twitter.com/5capTCXUNO — Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) March 29, 2026

He said the foreign ministers held a very detailed and in-depth discussion on the current regional situation.

The Deputy Prime Minister briefed the visiting foreign ministers on the prospects of potential US-Iran talks in Islamabad.

He said the foreign ministers advocated dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable pathway to prevent conflicts and to promote regional peace and harmony.

Ishaq Dar said the foreign ministers called for upholding principles of the UN Charter, including respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states.

The Deputy Prime Minister said the foreign ministers also discussed ways and means to further strengthen mutual cooperation among the four brotherly countries.

In this regard, we decided to constitute a Committee of four senior officials from the respective Ministries of Foreign Affairs to work out the modalities through mutual understanding and consensus.

The Deputy Prime Minister expressed his profound gratitude to the Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Egypt, for their support to Pakistan's efforts for peace in the region.

Also Read: Pakistan hosts quadrilateral talks to ease Middle East tensions

He said, under the leadership of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan has maintained regular engagement with its regional and international partners.

Pakistan has remained actively involved in all efforts and initiatives aimed at bringing this conflict to an end.

The Deputy Prime Minister said Pakistan also has a very important relationship with the United States.

He said Pakistan remained actively engaged with the US leadership as well, as part of our efforts to de-escalate the situation and finding a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

In this context, the Deputy Prime Minister said Pakistan is very happy that both Iran and the US have expressed their confidence in Pakistan to facilitate the talks.

The Deputy Prime Minister said Pakistan will be honoured to host and facilitate meaningful talks between the two sides in coming days, for a comprehensive and lasting settlement of the ongoing conflict.

Ishaq Dar said he had a detailed telephonic conversation with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and China fully supports Pakistan's initiative to host Iran-US talks.

He also mentioned his telephonic conversation with the Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres saying that the UN Secretary General has expressed his full support for the peace initiative by Pakistan.

Ishaq Dar said his counterparts from different countries around the world have all extended their full support and confidence in our efforts.