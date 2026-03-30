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16 more stranded Pakistanis return from Iran

16 more stranded Pakistanis return from Iran
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Summary Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran, Mudassir Tipu, also confirmed that assistance was required for the return of Pakistani citizens from Iranian ports

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A total of 16 Pakistan nationals, who were stranded in Iran following the Iran-US and Israel conflict, reached Pakistan on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran, Mudassir Tipu, also confirmed that assistance was required for the return of Pakistani citizens from Iranian ports, and that talks were held with Iranian authorities.

He said that, along with Iranian officials, contact was also made with the companies and ships where the Pakistani citizens were working.

The ambassador further stated that, due to the embassy’s efforts, the safe return of 16 individuals was made possible.
 

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