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National Assembly to meet today as 16-point agenda released

National Assembly to meet today as 16-point agenda released
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Summary The National Assembly meets at 5 PM with a 16-point agenda, including four bills, motions on the President’s address, electricity and finance amendments, NFC reports, and tax notices

 ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The National Assembly is scheduled to convene today (Monday) at 5:00 pm with a 16-point agenda.

Among the key items, a motion of thanks on the President’s address will be presented, and four major bills will be tabled.

Federal Minister for Energy Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari will introduce an amendment to the Electricity Act, while the interior minister will present a bill amending the Pakistan Penal Code.

Additionally, Sardar Awais Leghari will propose amendments to the Act governing the discipline of electricity generation, transmission, and distribution.

Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb will present a bill related to financial institutions and recovery of finances.

Aurangzeb will also present semiannual and monitoring reports on the Seventh NFC Award. Furthermore, MNA Aliya Kamran will raise a notice to highlight reductions in tax revenues.

During the session, Abdul Qadir Patel will move a motion regarding delays in the standing committee reports.
 

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