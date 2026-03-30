Court acquits all suspects in Dadu Triple murder case

DADU (Dunya News) - The verdict has been announced in the high-profile triple murder case of Umme-Rubab Chandio’s grandfather, father, and uncle in Dadu, with all accused acquitted.

The court had reserved its decision a day earlier after 450 hearings in the case involving the killing of Umm-e-Rabab Chandio’s family members—her grandfather Karamullah Chandio, father Mukhtiar Chandio, and uncle Qabil Chandio.

In view of the sensitive nature of the verdict, Section 144 was imposed across Dadu district on the orders of the Sessions Judge.

Heavy security arrangements were made by Dadu police, with 6 DSPs, 33 SHOs, and over 700 personnel deployed inside the court premises and on major roads.

Entry of unrelated individuals and media into the courtroom was completely restricted. Special security arrangements were also made to escort complainant Parvez Chandio and petitioner Umm-e-Rabab Chandio to the court.

It is worth recalling that the triple murder took place on January 17, 2018, in Mehar, where Umme-Rubab Chandio’s grandfather, father, and uncle were killed. At present, four accused—Zulfiqar, Ali Gohar, Murtaza, and Sikandar Chandio—were in jail, while MPA Sardar Ahmed Chandio, Burhan Khan Chandio, Sattar Chandio, and then SHO Karim Chandio were on bail.

The verdict was announced by Judge Hassan Ali Kalwar of the Model Criminal Trial Court in Dadu, who acquitted all the accused in the case.

It may be noted that Umme-Rubab Chandio came into the spotlight when she appeared barefoot in a local Dadu court to protest the delay in registering a case against the accused in the triple murder.

At that time, then Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar had taken suo motu notice and ordered the case to be concluded within three months.