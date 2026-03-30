President Zardari urges action to reduce food waste on Zero Waste Day

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - On the occasion of World Zero Waste Day, President Asif Ali Zardari called food waste a serious national issue and emphasized the need to make its reduction a practical priority at all levels.

President Zardari stated that this year’s focus of World Zero Waste Day is on food loss, which is a critical issue connected to the daily lives of ordinary citizens.

He highlighted that food spoiling before reaching markets and crop losses due to poor storage are major challenges that require immediate attention.

The President pointed out that wasting leftover food at events is a waste of resources, as it also squanders water, land, and energy. Food ending up in landfills contributes to environmental pollution and is linked to climate change.

As an agricultural economy, Pakistan must adopt measures to reduce post-harvest losses, improve cold chain and storage systems, he said.

He also stressed delivering surplus food to those in need, setting practical examples through government institutions, and encouraging businesses to adopt responsible planning.

President Zardari appealed to the public to practice careful purchasing and proper storage at the household level.

He emphasized that reducing food waste is a shared national responsibility that can strengthen food security and reduce environmental pressure.