Pakistan leadership holds high-level meeting on Middle East conflict

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan’s leadership will convene once again at the Presidency today to deliberate on mediation efforts in the Middle East and the country’s domestic situation.

According to sources, a major meeting will be held at the Presidency under the chairmanship of President Asif Ali Zardari.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and key federal ministers are expected to participate.

Sources added that senior military leadership and provincial chief ministers are also likely to attend.

The agenda will include reviewing the situation in the Middle East, the ongoing Iran-US-Israel conflict, and developments so far.

The meeting will also consider the regional situation arising from attacks on Gulf countries.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is expected to brief the leadership on the four-nation foreign ministers’ meeting.

In addition, the session will review the status of petroleum reserves and distribution within Pakistan.

Implementation of austerity policies and measures will also be discussed, along with potential smart lockdowns and other contingency plans.

Proposals from provinces regarding the smart lockdown will be considered, and important decisions regarding subsidies for motorcycle and rickshaw drivers are expected to be made during the meeting.