Punjab schools to reopen full-time from April 1

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Educational institutions across Punjab will reopen from April 1, with schools operating five days a week, the provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat announced.

Rana Sikandar Hayat emphasized that no hybrid system of opening schools three or four days a week will be allowed. Monitoring of 246 matriculation examination centers is being conducted through CCTV cameras to ensure proper oversight.

The minister stated that changes are being made to the academic calendar, ensuring that candidates appearing for exams next year will have sufficient time for preparation.

He acknowledged that giving full attention to students in online classes is challenging, but stressed the importance of focusing on lectures.

Furthermore, he confirmed that 70 percent of free textbooks have been delivered across all districts of Punjab, ensuring students have the necessary resources for their studies.