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ATC issues non-bailable warrants against PTI lawyer in Maneka assault case

ATC issues non-bailable warrants against PTI lawyer in Maneka assault case
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Summary An anti-terrorism court issued non-bailable warrants for PTI lawyer Fathullah Burki over alleged assault on Khawar Maneka; hearing saw multiple accused present before Judge Sipra

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – An anti-terrorism court in federal capital on Monday issued non-bailable arrest warrants against PTI founder Imran Khan’s lawyer in a case related to the alleged assault on Khawar Maneka

The court ordered the police arrest Fathullah Burki and produced before the bench.

The hearing, presided over by Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, saw the appearance of several accused, including Zahid Bashir Dar and Ansar Kayani, while PTI lawyers were represented by advocate Komal Jadoon.

The case, registered at Secretariat Police Station, pertains to allegations of assault on Khawar Maneka by PTI lawyers.
 

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