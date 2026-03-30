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KP CM expresses deep grief over rain-related losses

KP CM expresses deep grief over rain-related losses
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Summary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Sohail Afridi expresses grief over losses from recent rains, prays for victims, urges hospitals to provide timely care, and accelerates relief efforts.

KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA (Dunya News) - Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Afridi expressed deep sorrow and regret over the human and financial losses caused by recent rainfall incidents across various districts of the province.

Sohail Afridi conveyed heartfelt condolences to the affected families, prayed for the forgiveness of those who lost their lives, and wished patience and strength for the bereaved.

He also extended his best wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured.

KP CM Afridi public feedback feature to improve governance

The Chief Minister directed hospital authorities to ensure that the injured receive timely and best possible medical care.

He also instructed that rescue and relief operations be further accelerated.

Moreover, he emphasized that the provincial government shares the grief of the affected families and will not leave them alone in this difficult time.

All possible assistance will be provided to support the victims and their families during this period of hardship.

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Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan

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