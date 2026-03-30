Punjab bans waterfowl hunting after season ends

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The waterfowl hunting season in Punjab has officially come to an end, with wildlife authorities imposing a province-wide ban on hunting activities.

According to a spokesperson for the Wildlife Department, the restriction has been enforced due to the start of the breeding season. Officials had earlier announced the hunting season from October 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026, during which hunting was permitted only on Saturdays and Sundays.

Authorities have now warned that strict action will be taken against anyone found hunting ducks after the conclusion of the season.