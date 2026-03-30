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Karachi University to resume physical classes schedule

Karachi University to resume physical classes schedule
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Summary Karachi University resumes physical classes Monday to Thursday, sets morning and evening schedules, and directs staff attendance and strict compliance.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The University of Karachi has announced the resumption of physical classes, restoring regular on-campus academic activities.

According to the official notification, classes will be held from Monday to Thursday. The morning shift will run from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, while evening classes are scheduled from 3:30 PM to 9:00 PM.

The administration has directed both teaching and non-teaching staff to ensure regular attendance. Heads of departments have also been instructed to strictly implement the revised schedule.

 

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