Karachi University to resume physical classes schedule

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The University of Karachi has announced the resumption of physical classes, restoring regular on-campus academic activities.

According to the official notification, classes will be held from Monday to Thursday. The morning shift will run from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, while evening classes are scheduled from 3:30 PM to 9:00 PM.

The administration has directed both teaching and non-teaching staff to ensure regular attendance. Heads of departments have also been instructed to strictly implement the revised schedule.