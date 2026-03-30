Dar to visit China on Tuesday for in-depth discussions on regional developments

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar is scheduled to visit to China on Tuesday, at the invitation of the Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi.

Pakistan and China enjoy an all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, characterized by close coordination and regular consultations on regional and international issues, according to a Foreign Office statement.

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In this context, the upcoming visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to hold in-depth discussions on regional developments, as well as bilateral and global issues of mutual interest.

The deputy prime minister’s visit to China, despite medical advice to rest following his hairline shoulder fracture on Monday, is evidence of the importance placed by Pakistan on its relationship with China.