Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Dar to visit China on Tuesday for in-depth discussions on regional developments

Dar to visit China on Tuesday for in-depth discussions on regional developments
Updated on

Summary Pakistan’s Ishaq Dar to Visit China Despite Injury, Highlighting Strong Strategic Partnership and High-Level Talks on Regional, Bilateral, and Global Issues

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar is scheduled to visit to China on Tuesday, at the invitation of the Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi.

Pakistan and China enjoy an all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, characterized by close coordination and regular consultations on regional and international issues, according to a Foreign Office statement.

Ishaq Dar, Saudi FM discuss evolving regional developments

In this context, the upcoming visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to hold in-depth discussions on regional developments, as well as bilateral and global issues of mutual interest.

The deputy prime minister’s visit to China, despite medical advice to rest following his hairline shoulder fracture on Monday, is evidence of the importance placed by Pakistan on its relationship with China.

Browse Topics
Ishaq Dar Pakistan

Related News

17 killed in roofs and walls collapse due to heavy rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Another anti-narcotics court established in Rawalpindi to address case backlog
ATC issues non-bailable warrants against PTI lawyer in Maneka assault case
Maryam Nawaz urges citizens to adopt Zero-Waste practices
Featured

Lesco hikes fees for new electricity connection

Pakistan sends food shipments to Middle East as war disrupts supply lines

Federal ministers, advisors receive over Rs400 million in salaries this year

PSX rebounds strongly as KSE-100 gains over 2,200 points

Dar heads to Beijing as Pakistan steps up Middle East mediation efforts