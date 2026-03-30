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PIA flight PK-305 hit by bird returns to Lahore safely

PIA flight PK-305 hit by bird returns to Lahore safely
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Summary PIA flight PK-305 hit by bird after takeoff, pilot safely returns to Lahore with over 200 passengers unharmed onboard.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight traveling from Lahore to Karachi was forced to return shortly after takeoff due to a bird strike, officials said.

According to sources, flight PK-305 collided with a bird moments after departure, with the impact affecting the aircraft’s engine. Acting swiftly, the pilot made a timely decision to turn back and successfully landed the plane safely at Lahore Airport.

The flight was carrying more than 200 passengers, all of whom remained unharmed. Authorities are expected to conduct a technical inspection of the aircraft following the incident.

 

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