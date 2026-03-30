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17 killed in rain-related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

17 killed in rain-related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
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Summary The dead included children and women, said Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA). It added that 56 people were injured in roofs and walls collapses

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – At least 17 people lost their lives in different rain-related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday.

Rainfall, ranging from light to heavy, was recorded in several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Swat, Bannu, Hangu, Nowshera, Tank, Bajaur, Karak, Parachinar, Malakand, as well as North and South Waziristan.

In Abbottabad, five people were killed when the roof of a house collapsed, while a woman was seriously injured. Among the deceased were four young girls.

According to a report by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), ongoing rains since March 25 have caused roofs and walls of houses to collapse, resulting in 17 deaths and 56 injuries. Among the deceased were 14 children, one man, and two women.

According to the report, 11 houses were damaged due to the rains, with most of the incidents occurring in Bannu and North Waziristan.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast intermittent rainfall in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa until Tuesday. Rain was also reported in several districts of Punjab, including Sargodha, Bhakkar, Lodhran, Vehari, Chiniot, Hafizabad, and Bahawalpur.

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