Pakistan, China reaffirm commitment to strengthen strategic partnership

BEIJING (Dunya News) - Pakistan and China have agreed to enhance coordination at bilateral and multilateral fora.

The understanding was reached during 7th Round of Pak-China Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue held in Beijing on Sunday.

It was co-chaired by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Ishaq Dar.

The two sides reaffirmed that their friendship is vital for peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and for the two countries.

They reviewed the entire spectrum of Pak-China bilateral relations and discussed key issues at the regional and global levels.

At the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, DPM/FM Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar visited Beijing to co-chair the 7th Round of the Pakistan–China Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue.



The two sides reviewed the entire spectrum of Pakistan–China relations and… pic.twitter.com/G2GeJ9Kxye — Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) January 4, 2026

Views were also exchanged on CPEC, trade, multilateral cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges.

The two sides agreed to befittingly celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of Pak-China diplomatic relations.

Meanwhile, Ishaq Dar and Wang Yi jointly unveiled the logo for the 75th anniversary of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations in Beijing.

This marks the start of year-long celebrations to commemorate this historic milestone in a befitting and memorable manner.

Earlier in the day, Ishaq Dar held meetings with senior Chinese officials in Beijing while focusing on strengthening bilateral relations.

According to Foreign Office, Ishaq Dar met Chinese Executive Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to further deepening the Pakistan–China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.

Vice Premier Ding appreciated Pakistan’s consistent support for China on matters of core national interest.