Parvez Elahi visits Amir Saeed Rawn's residence to offer condolence over father's demise

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President and former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi visited the residence of Pakistan Bar Council member Advocate Amir Saeed Rawn to offer condolences on the demise of his father.

Senior lawyer Ahsan Bhoon, Rasikh Elahi and other prominent figures were also present on the occasion.

The father of Amir Saeed Rawn passed away in Multan the other day. However, Quran Khwani for the departed soul was held in Lahore that was attended by a large number of people.

The condolence gathering was attended by Judicial Commission member Ahsan Bhoon, Vice Chairman Pakistan Bar Council Tahir Nasrullah Warraich, Munir Bhatti, Barrister Osama Malik, Barrister Muhammad Ali Bhoon, Intizar Hussain Panjotha, former secretary Asif Mahmood Cheema, Deputy Attorney General Asad Bajwa, Advocate Azhar Siddique, Punjab Bar Council member Maqsood Khokhar, as well as a large number of lawyers and political figures.