Court approves Parvez Elahi's exemption request in money laundering case

Fri, 11 Jul 2025 19:31:50 PKT

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) – A court on Friday approved PTI leader' Parvez Elahi's request for exemption from appearance in the ongoing money laundering case after the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) failed to submit the challan.

The case was heard by the judge of FIA Central Lahore. During the hearing, Parvez Elahi’s lawyer, Aamir Saeed Raan, submitted an exemption plea, stating that Elahi could not appear due to ill health.

The court accepted the exemption request and questioned the FIA about the status of the challan. The investigating officer requested more time to submit it.

Raan pointed out that this was the third time the FIA had asked for an extension but had failed to prove any charges against the former Punjab chief minister. He argued that the FIA had no evidence and was merely targeting Elahi for political revenge.

The court remarked that the FIA keeps requesting time and said that if accusations have been made, the challan must be submitted.

Raan also defended Moonis Elahi, claiming he was falsely implicated and that no allegations against him had been proven.

He criticised the issuance of red warrants against Moonis as a violation of legal norms and stated that the government had no evidence of money laundering. He claimed the case was purely politically motivated and that no proof had been presented in court.

The court granted the FIA a final deadline until August 18 to submit the challan and warned that failure to do so would result in proceedings moving forward as per law.