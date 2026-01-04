FM Ishaq Dar meets Chinese counterpart, reviews regional developments

Dar arrived in Beijing on Saturday to co-chair the seventh round of the Pakistan–China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held meetings with senior Chinese officials in Beijing on Sunday, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations, according to statements issued by the Foreign Office (FO).

Dar arrived in Beijing on Saturday to co-chair the seventh round of the Pakistan–China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue, scheduled for today, alongside Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

In a statement shared on social media platform X, the FO said that Dar met Chinese Executive Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to further deepening the Pakistan–China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership. Vice Premier Ding appreciated Pakistan’s consistent support for China on matters of core national interest.

The two leaders also highlighted the significance of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, agreeing to use the milestone to develop a forward-looking roadmap for enhanced cooperation, including under the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Vice Premier Ding also extended New Year greetings to the leadership and people of Pakistan.

Earlier, the FO said Dar also met Liu Haixing, Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC). During the meeting, Dar congratulated the Chinese leadership on the successful convening of the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee.

Both sides expressed satisfaction over the steady progress in bilateral ties and reviewed party-to-party exchanges, regional developments, and advancements on CPEC-related projects. They also agreed to jointly commemorate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations in a meaningful and befitting manner.

Dar is visiting Beijing at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and was received on arrival by China’s Special Representative on Afghanistan, Ambassador Yue Xiaoyong, along with Pakistan’s ambassador to China and officials from the Pakistani Embassy.

