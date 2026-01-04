Cases involving taxes will be given priority: Chief Justice Afridi

A statement has been issued following a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Justice Afridi regarding a strategy for the early disposal of tax cases

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi has said that swift decisions in tax cases affecting the national economy will be a priority for the apex court.

A statement has been issued following a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Justice Afridi regarding a strategy for the early disposal of tax cases. Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, the chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the board’s member (legal), and other senior officials attended the meeting.

According to the statement, Chief Justice Afridi said that prolonged tax cases restrict fiscal space and undermine investors’ confidence.

He emphasized that swift decisions in tax cases affecting the national economy will be a judicial priority, noting that delays in such cases are harmful to investment and economic stability.

The statement added that detailed discussions were held on resolving long-pending and high-value tax disputes, and it was agreed that high-value tax cases would be addressed on a priority basis.

The meeting also stressed the need for improved coordination and communication between the judiciary and tax authorities, and considered institutional reforms to ensure consistency and faster decisions in tax cases.