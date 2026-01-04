Section 144 imposed in North Waziristan, all entry and exit routes sealed

According to an official notification, Section 144 will remain in force from 5:00am to 7:00pm across the district.

NORTH WAZIRISTAN (Dunya News) - Authorities have imposed Section 144 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, resulting in the closure of all entry and exit routes, local officials confirmed on Sunday.

According to an official notification, Section 144 will remain in force from 5:00am to 7:00pm across the district. During this period, restrictions will apply to public movement, and all internal and external roads have been sealed to ensure strict implementation of the order.

The notification stated that the measure has been taken to facilitate the movement of security forces and the smooth transportation of logistical supplies. Officials said the temporary restrictions are aimed at maintaining law and order and ensuring security operations can be carried out without disruption.

Residents have been advised to cooperate with authorities and avoid unnecessary travel during the restricted hours. Security personnel have been deployed at key points to enforce the order and monitor compliance.

Local administration officials emphasized that the restrictions are precautionary in nature and will be lifted once the designated time period ends. They added that essential services will be managed in coordination with relevant departments to minimize inconvenience to the public.

