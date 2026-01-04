MQM-P announces 'Save Karachi Campaign' to highlight city's issues

The MQM-P leader said that the party is committed to playing its role in safeguarding Karachi’s future and addressing the grievances of its residents.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Muttahida Qaumi Movement–Pakistan (MQM-P) has announced “Save Karachi Campaign,” aimed at highlighting the city’s challenges and mobilising support for its revival.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Bahadurabad on Sunday, senior MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar said the new year had arrived with many expectations for the country. He referred to what he described as a historic national achievement, stating that the period from May 6 to May 10 would remain a milestone in Pakistan’s history.

MQM-P leader credited the armed forces, the government, and military leadership for the achievement, adding that the public stood united with the armed forces during challenging times. He said that in 2026, the country must now move towards what he termed the “battle for the economy.”

Emphasising Karachi’s importance, Sattar said the survival and stability of Pakistan were closely linked to the wellbeing of the metropolis. “If the country is to be saved, Karachi must be saved,” he remarked.

He explained that under the Save Karachi Campaign, MQM-P delegations would meet leaders of various political parties, lawyers, traders, industrialists, and representatives from different segments of society across the city. The aim, he said, is to present Karachi’s case before all stakeholders and build consensus on resolving its long-standing issues.

Farooq Sattar also reiterated that MQM-P had distanced itself from its founder and remained firm on that decision. He further referred to the murder of Dr. Imran Farooq in London, stating that the case had even become a matter between two governments.

