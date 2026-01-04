Suthra Punjab programme achieves major milestone at global level

Gulf News had also declared ‘Suthra Punjab’ as the world’s largest and most comprehensive waste management system.

LAHORE (APP) - The Suthra Punjab programme launched by the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has achieved another major milestone at the global level.

According to a press release issued by Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) here on Saturday after international publications such as BBC, Forbes and Bloomberg, Gulf News had also declared ‘Suthra Punjab’ as the world’s largest and most comprehensive waste management system.

According to Gulf News, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had set a new global benchmark in climate-smart urban governance, proving that innovation was not limited to developed countries.

The report states that under the ‘Suthra Punjab’ programme, 30,000 vehicles and more than 150,000 workers were actively deployed in the field to manage 50,000 tons of waste daily.

With real-time monitoring of workers and vehicles, the operation had been termed a model example for the world.

Through this program, over 150,000 people were being provided dignified employment.

The KPI-based payment system for contractors was cited as an excellent example of transparency and improved performance.

The ‘Suthra Punjab’ programme was also ensuring public participation through a robust complaints management system. Work was underway on a 5-megawatt solar park and an urban forest at the Mahmood Booti dump site, while future plans include recycling plants, a 25-megawatt waste-to-energy project, and other waste-to-value initiatives, which were attracting significant interest from international investors.

Furthermore, under ‘Suthra Punjab’, local manufacturing of machinery and technology has strengthened national expertise and promoted local industry. Through SGS verification and ISO certifications, Punjab was gaining recognition at the international level.

Gulf News concludes that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had proven that the Global South could lead in delivering large-scale, technology-driven public services and that strong political leadership has the full capacity to turn any vision into practical reality.