CJP Afridi reviews uninterrupted power supply for Punjab courts

Chief Justice Afridi chaired a meeting in Lahore to ensure uninterrupted power for Punjab district courts, directing solar energy projects where electricity supply is not feasible.

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) - An important meeting was held at the Supreme Court Lahore Registry under the chairmanship of Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi to review uninterrupted electricity supply to district courts across Punjab.

According to a spokesperson, the meeting was attended by Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court Justice Aalia Neelum, the Chief Secretary Punjab, and other relevant officials. Detailed discussions were held on ensuring continuous power supply to district courts throughout the province.

Chief Justice Yahya Afridi stressed that uninterrupted electricity must be ensured in all district courts. He directed that solar energy projects should be installed at locations where regular power supply is not feasible. The Punjab government endorsed the decision to install solar energy systems at such sites.

The spokesperson said the Chief Justice appreciated the Punjab government’s commitment to ensuring uninterrupted electricity in district courts. Justice Yahya Afridi noted that these measures would improve court performance and further strengthen public confidence in the judicial system.