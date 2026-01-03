Army captain, soldier and civilian operator martyred during snow clearance operation in Gilgit-Baltistan

Three personnel, including an army captain, were martyred after a snow slide struck a clearance operation at Burzil Pass, according to ISPR.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Three Pakistan Army personnel have embraced martyrdom after a snow slide struck an overnight snow clearance operation at Burzil Pass, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

The operation was carried out on in the wee hours of Saturday to clear heavy snow using machinery in order to open the high-altitude Burzil Pass and facilitate operational movement of forces in the area. Burzil Pass, located in the northern region of Gilgit-Baltistan, is frequently affected by severe winter conditions, often requiring intensive clearance efforts to maintain access.

According to ISPR, the mission was led by Captain Asmad, aged 28, a resident of Lahore. At around 2am on 03 January, while the operation was underway, a sudden snow slide occurred, trapping Captain Asmad along with two soldiers and a civilian machine operator from the Public Works Department.

Rescue teams immediately launched intensive efforts under extreme weather conditions. All four individuals were eventually recovered from beneath the snow. However, the condition of Captain Asmad, Sepoy Rizwan, aged 32 and a resident of Attock, and the civilian machine operator, Essa, a resident of Astore, deteriorated during rescue and evacuation. All three later succumbed to their injuries and were declared martyred.

ISPR said the personnel were engaged in a challenging mission in harsh terrain and severe weather, aimed at ensuring uninterrupted operational movement in the area. The operation involved heavy machinery and night-time work, reflecting the urgency of restoring access through the pass.

The statement added that the fallen captain, soldier and civilian operator were carrying out their duties when the incident occurred, highlighting the risks associated with winter operations in mountainous regions.

Burzil Pass remains one of the most strategically significant yet weather-prone routes in the north, particularly during the peak winter months.