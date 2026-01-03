Court summons Ducky Bhai, others in gambling promotion case

A Lahore court summoned YouTuber Ducky Bhai and others in a gambling promotion case, ruling unauthorised vlogging illegal and barring uploads from the channel deemed case property.

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) - A hearing was held at the District Courts in a case concerning the alleged promotion of gambling against YouTuber Saad-ur-Rehman, popularly known as Ducky Bhai, and other accused, during which the court summoned all defendants for January 16.

The court also provided copies of the challan to the accused and stated that charges would be formally framed at the next hearing.

During the proceedings, the court observed that vlogging without prior permission was illegal and that a formal application should have been submitted beforehand. The court noted that in any sub-judice matter, permission can only be granted by the court itself.

Ducky Bhai’s counsel argued that it was unclear what permission was required and maintained that his client was not vlogging for his channel. The court responded that the affidavit submitted at the previous hearing could not be treated as permission and questioned how an individual could grant permission to himself.

The court further remarked that Saad-ur-Rehman’s YouTube channel currently constituted case property, and uploading videos from it would be considered illegal. It added that while the accused could engage in vlogging, uploading content from the same channel was not permitted.

The prosecution also raised objections regarding vlogging during the hearing. The court adjourned further proceedings until January 16, when formal charges are expected to be framed against the accused.