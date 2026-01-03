Pakistan rejects Jaishankar's remarks, vows to protect its rights under Indus Waters Treaty

It is noteworthy that Pakistan has repeatedly expressed serious concern over India’s unilateral actions regarding the Indus Waters Treaty, declaring such moves illegal and a red line for the country.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan has categorically rejected the recent irresponsible statements made by Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, stating that Islamabad will take all necessary steps to safeguard its legitimate rights under the Indus Waters Treaty.

Addressing an event in Madras, the Indian foreign minister, without naming Pakistan, said that if a country deliberately, persistently, and without remorse chooses to continue terrorism, India has the right to defend its people.

According to Pakistan’s Foreign Office, any unilateral violation of the treaty by India would undermine regional stability and raise serious questions about India’s credibility as a state that claims to respect its international legal obligations.

It is noteworthy that Pakistan has repeatedly expressed serious concern over India’s unilateral actions regarding the Indus Waters Treaty, declaring such moves illegal and a red line for the country.

The Foreign Office held India responsible for promoting terrorism and increasing regional instability, stating that the world is well aware of India’s role in fostering terrorist activities, particularly against Pakistan. The spokesperson referred to the arrest of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav in Balochistan in March 2016, calling it a clear example of organized, state-sponsored terrorism against Pakistan.

Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi further said that repeated incidents of extrajudicial killings, sabotage through proxies, and covert support for terrorist networks are deeply alarming. He added that such behavior aligns with the extremist Hindutva ideology and its violent proponents.

It was also pointed out that militants of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), based in Afghanistan, carry out cross-border attacks and receive support from India.

Referring to India’s illegal and violent military occupation of Jammu and Kashmir, the Foreign Office reiterated that Pakistan remains firmly committed to providing full political, moral, and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people in their just struggle to achieve their right to self-determination in accordance with relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.