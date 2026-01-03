PML-N's Usama Abdul Karim elected unopposed from DG Khan constituency PP-289

The Returning Officer has also issued the official notification confirming Usama Abdul Karim’s success.

DERA GHAZI KHAN (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Usama Abdul Karim has been elected unopposed as a member of the Punjab Assembly from provincial constituency PP-289 in Dera Ghazi Khan.

According to election officials, all rival candidates in the constituency withdrew their nomination papers, after which Usama Abdul Karim was declared elected unopposed. Muhammad Abad Khan had also withdrawn from the race.

It is worth noting that the provincial assembly seat PP-289 became vacant following the resignation of Sardar Mahmood Qadir Khan Laghari.

As per the election schedule, nomination papers for PP-289 were to be submitted from December 10 to 12, scrutiny was held on December 18, and election symbols were to be allotted on January 1, 2026. Polling was scheduled for Sunday, January 25, 2026, but the electoral process has been completed due to the candidate being elected unopposed.

