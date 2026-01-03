Initial autopsies confirm torture on bodies recovered from Karachi's Mai Kolachi

The bodies, including teenagers, were discovered on Friday near the railway crossing area, Karachi.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Police Surgeon Dr Samia Syed has confirmed that the bodies of four individuals recovered from a manhole near Mai Kolachi Road showed clear signs of torture, according to initial medico-legal examinations conducted at Dr Ruth K. M. Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi.

The bodies, including teenagers, were discovered on Friday near the railway crossing area and were shifted to the hospital for post-mortem and legal formalities. Dr Samia said initial autopsies of all four victims have been completed and indicated that the bodies were several days old.

According to preliminary findings, a boy aged approximately 13 to 14 years sustained visible injuries to his head, face, and neck, suggesting torture. Another victim, a boy believed to be around 10 years old, was found with severe injuries to the neck. A third victim, a girl aged between 14 and 15 years, also showed signs of torture on her head, face, and neck.

Dr Samia added that biological samples have been collected from the bodies for chemical analysis to determine further details surrounding the deaths.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Asad Raza stated that the bodies appeared to be between 10 and 15 days old, based on preliminary assessments.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the incident and directed law enforcement agencies to investigate all aspects of the case and fix responsibility. He assured that justice would be ensured for the affected families, reiterating that the protection of citizens’ lives and property remains the government’s top priority.

Separately, Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar sought a detailed report from the SSP Keamari and instructed authorities to thoroughly probe the motives and circumstances behind the killings. He also ordered that those responsible be identified, arrested promptly, and punished in accordance with the law.

