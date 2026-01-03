Islamabad court orders arrest of KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi over repeated absence

The hearing was adjourned until January 17.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – An Islamabad court on Saturday ordered the arrest and production of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi due to his continuous absence from court proceedings.

A case against KP CM Afridi, related to making misleading allegations against state institutions and damaging their credibility, is currently under trial in an Islamabad court.

The court issued non-bailable arrest warrants after his repeated failure to appear.

Senior Civil Judge Abbas Shah heard the case registered against CM Afridi and ordered that he be arrested and produced before the court.

The case against KP CM Afridi has been registered by the NCCIA under the PECA. .