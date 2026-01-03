Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to finalise investment framework soon

The framework aims to pave the way for potential investments of up to $2 billion in key sectors of the Pakistani economy.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan and Azerbaijan have agreed to finalise a framework to facilitate Azerbaijani investment in Pakistan, marking a new phase in bilateral economic cooperation.

The framework aims to pave the way for potential investments of up to $2 billion in key sectors of the Pakistani economy.

According to a post shared by Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on social media platform X, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov.

During the call, both sides agreed to expedite the finalisation of investment modalities that would enable the transfer of Azerbaijani capital into priority sectors in Pakistan. The framework is intended to streamline investment procedures and encourage long-term economic collaboration.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction with the current state of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening cooperation through continued high-level engagements.

Ishaq Dar emphasised that sustained leadership-level interactions play a vital role in expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

While specific investment sectors were not disclosed, Pakistan is actively seeking foreign investment in areas such as energy, minerals, infrastructure, transport, and industrial development. Azerbaijan, a major energy-producing country and an emerging regional investor, has shown growing interest in expanding its economic footprint in South Asia.

