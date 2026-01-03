Sheikh Rashid urges Chief Justice Yahya Afridi to hear appeals as poor families struggle

He further requested that people’s appeals be heard so that decisions in the May 9 cases can finally be concluded.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News – Former federal minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has appealed to the Chief Justice, saying that poor households are facing severe difficulties and their appeals should be heard.

Speaking to the media outside the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi, Sheikh Rashid said that he was not even in Pakistan on May 9, yet a case has been registered against him. He added that hundreds of poor people are currently languishing in jails.

He said that due to inflation and unemployment, people are unable to keep their kitchen fires burning. Sheikh Rashid urged the Chief Justice to take notice, saying that there has already been a long delay in hearing appeals.

