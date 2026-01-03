Federal Ombudsman provides relief to over 400,000 citizens in 2025, issues free decisions worth Rs10.2bn

Citizens can lodge complaints with the Federal Ombudsman against maladministration in any government department. Each complaint is decided within 60 days

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – During 2025, the Federal Ombudsman provided relief to more than 400,000 citizens and issued free decisions worth Rs10.2 billion, as part of its key agenda to promote transparency and accountability in public institutions.

Over the course of the year, the Federal Ombudsman decided a total of 261,101 complaints, with 96.8 percent of decisions already implemented. Around 91 percent of cases were resolved within the stipulated 60-day period, helping strengthen transparency and public trust.

The Federal Ombudsman also resolved issues of 137,152 overseas Pakistanis and delivered justice closer to people’s homes through 166 open courts (Khuli Kachehris) and 232 outreach complaint resolution (OCR) sessions. Under the Informal Resolution of Disputes (IRD) program, 7,356 complaints were settled. The Federal Ombudsman functions as a people’s court for resolving complaints against government institutions and improving governance, while separate commissioners are appointed to handle complaints of overseas Pakistanis and children.

Citizens can lodge complaints with the Federal Ombudsman against maladministration in any government department. Each complaint is decided within 60 days, and there is no fee or requirement to hire a lawyer.

For assistance, citizens can contact the Federal Ombudsman helpline at 1055, while complaints related to children can be registered through helpline 1056. Complaints can also be submitted from home via post, email, mobile app, or online.