DPM Dar reaches Beijing to co-chair Pak-China strategic dialogue

Ishaq Dar will also participate in events marking the commencement of celebrations for the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China

BEIJING (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has arrived in Beijing on an official visit to China, according to a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The spokesperson said that on Sunday, Ishaq Dar will co-chair the 7th China–Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue alongside the Chinese foreign minister.

During the visit, the deputy prime minister will also participate in events marking the commencement of celebrations for the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.

The Foreign Office spokesperson added that both countries have planned a series of initiatives and commemorative activities to be held throughout 2026.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 arrived in Beijing this evening. At the airport he was recieved by China's Special Representative on Afghanistan Ambassador Yue Xiaoyong, Pakistan's Ambassador to China and officers of Pakistan… pic.twitter.com/3Q3LzMC11o — Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) January 3, 2026

Ishaq Dar is visiting China at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and will be the first foreign dignitary to visit China in 2026. The strategic dialogue will be jointly chaired by Dar and Wang Yi.

The Foreign Office said the talks will focus on reviewing the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and China, identifying new avenues for collaboration, and further strengthening the two countries’ all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.

Ishaq Dar departs for Beijing to co-chair Pakistan–China strategic dialogue

The Foreign Office added that the visit reflects the regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and underscores their shared commitment to deepening cooperation, promoting regional peace and stability, and advancing sustainable development.

The previous round of the strategic dialogue was held in Islamabad in August, during which Wang Yi met with Dar, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and President Asif Ali Zardari.

At that time, China reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with Pakistan to support regional peace, development, and stability.