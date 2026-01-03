Pakistan to witness first supermoon of 2026 tonight

Pakistan will observe the first supermoon of 2026 today, known as the Wolf Moon, with peak brightness alongside the Quadrantid meteor shower, says SPARCO.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News)- The first supermoon of the new year 2026 will be visible today.

According to a SPARCO spokesperson, this supermoon is traditionally known as the Wolf Moon. The previous super moon in the ongoing series appeared on the horizon in October 2025. This time, the Quadrantid meteor shower will also be at its peak.

The spokesperson said that in Pakistan, the supermoon will rise at 5:51 pm. The moon’s illumination will reach up to 99.8 percent and it can be observed on January 3 and 4.

SPARCO further stated that the distance between the Earth and the Moon is approximately 362,000 kilometres. As a result, the Moon will appear 6 to 7 percent larger and about 10 percent brighter than a normal full moon.

It is worth noting that the next super moon will be visible toward the end of the year, in November 2026.