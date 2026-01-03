Snowfall intensifies across northern Pakistan

Snowfall grips northern Pakistan, blocking roads in Astore and Hunza, boosting tourist influx to Naltar and Malam Jabba, while cold deepens and authorities urge caution.

GILGIT (DUNYA NEWS) - Snowfall continues in the upper areas of Astore and Hunza, intensifying dry cold conditions in Gilgit, while sunshine in Malam Jabba has attracted a large number of tourists.

Upper border regions including Minimarg, Qamari and the valleys of Shankargarh have received up to two feet of snow. Snowfall is ongoing in the valleys of Rattu, Nasirabad and Pareshing, while Tehsil Yasin, Phandar and Khunjerab are also experiencing snowfall.

Due to heavy snow, link roads to the upper areas of Astore have been closed, leaving residents of border regions stranded. In Naltar, continuous snowfall over recent days has paralysed daily life, with up to nine inches of snow recorded in Dotoz. Tourists have flocked to the area to enjoy the wintry weather.

The district administration has advised tourists to exercise caution, warning that high altitude and slippery roads in Naltar pose risks for vehicles. Due to the tourist rush, hotel accommodation in Naltar has become scarce, while the Meteorological Department has forecast more snowfall in the coming days.

Meanwhile, after snowfall, sunshine in Malam Jabba drew large crowds, with tourists enjoying scenic views and chairlift rides. In Abbottabad, rain in lower areas and snowfall in upper regions have intensified the cold.

In Balochistan’s Kech district, the arrival of winter has led to the setting up of roadside stalls selling warm clothes and footwear. Shoppers said affordable temporary markets have become a major relief amid inflation, while traders reported a steady increase in customers.