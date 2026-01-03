Ishaq Dar discusses Yemen peace process with Saudi, UAE counterparts

Pakistan welcomed the proposed comprehensive talks in Riyadh and urged all Yemeni parties to move towards a negotiated settlement in line with agreed principles

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan has welcomed the decision of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council to hold comprehensive talks in Saudi Arabia aimed at resolving the conflict, stressing the need to advance the process in a peaceful environment.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held separate telephone conversations with the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, during which he appreciated their initiatives.

In a statement issued by Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi, Pakistan welcomed the proposed comprehensive talks in Riyadh and once again urged all Yemeni parties to move towards a negotiated and political settlement in line with agreed principles.

The statement reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued full support for Yemen’s unity and regional security.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50), upon landing in Beijing, spoke with Saudi Foreign Minister H.H. Prince Faisal bin Farhan @FaisalbinFarhan.



Both leaders deliberated on the recent situation in the region.



The DPM/FM welcomed… pic.twitter.com/PDjl8rXTbg — Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) January 3, 2026

According to the Foreign Office, Pakistan, based on brotherly relations and the principles of unity, hopes that regional efforts will help restore lasting peace and stability in Yemen.

Meanwhile, after arriving in Beijing on Saturday, Ishaq Dar held separate telephone calls with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and the UAE foreign minister, during which a detailed exchange of views was held on the current regional situation.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said Ishaq Dar welcomed the statement issued by the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding Yemen and appreciated the efforts of all parties for a peaceful resolution of regional issues.

Similarly, the deputy prime minister and foreign minister also spoke with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss the regional situation.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction over positive developments and an improving trend in the region, and appreciated the tangible and constructive outcomes being achieved through dialogue and diplomacy.