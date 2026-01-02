Pakistan calls for dialogue to resolve Yemen situation

Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Andrabi has reaffirmed Pakistan's support for resolution of the situation in Yemen through dialogue

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Andrabi has reaffirmed Pakistan's support for resolution of the situation in Yemen through dialogue and diplomacy.

Responding to a media question, he said that Pakistan reiterates its commitment to the unity and territorial integrity of Yemen and hopes that the positive steps undertaken by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates contribute towards peaceful resolution of the issue.

The spokesperson said that Pakistan highly appreciates the wisdom and far-sightedness shown by the leadership of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in addressing the situation in Yemen.

He said that such efforts reflect a common desire for regional peace and stability by the two brotherly countries.

Tahir Andrabi said that Pakistan remains ready to play its positive role in strengthening the values of partnership, brotherhood and unity for lasting peace and stability in the region.

Earlier, Pakistan has expressed its full support for the diplomatic efforts being undertaken by Saudi Arabia for ensuring peace and stability in Yemen.

“We also commend the efforts of the UAE in this regard,” the foreign office spokesperson said in a statement.

“We underscore the need for upholding the unity and territorial integrity of Yemen, and express the hope that the Yemeni stakeholders will avoid any unilateral steps that may result in further escalation of the situation.”