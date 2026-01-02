Motorway M-3 closed from Jaranwala to Dukhana due to fog

Motorway M-3 was closed between Jaranwala and Dukhana due to fog, with authorities advising lane discipline, safe daytime travel, and precautionary driving measures.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Motorway M-3 has been closed from Jaranwala to Dukhana due to dense fog.

According to a spokesperson for the Central Region Motorways Police, the closure aims to ensure the safety of lives and property, as lane violations during foggy conditions can lead to dangerous accidents.

The spokesperson advised road users to strictly follow lane discipline and prefer traveling during daytime hours, adding that safe travel timings in foggy conditions are from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.

The Central Region spokesperson further urged drivers to use fog lights, avoid unnecessary travel, refrain from overspeeding, maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead, and contact the helpline 130 for guidance and assistance.