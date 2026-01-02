Levies Force dismisses 31 personnel in Chagai

Levies Force dismissed 31 personnel in Chagai, including wireless operators and soldiers, for deliberate absenteeism and disobedience of orders issued by the competent authority.

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Thirty-one personnel of the Levies Force belonging to Chagai district have been dismissed from service.

According to the notification issued by the Director General Levies Force, those dismissed include three wireless operators and 28 soldiers.

The DG Levies stated that the personnel were removed from service on grounds of deliberate absenteeism, adding that they also failed to comply with orders issued by the competent authority.