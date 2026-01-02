Pakistan among eight Muslim countries warn of deepening Gaza humanitarian crisis

Pakistan and seven other Muslim nations warn of worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza, citing severe weather, aid restrictions and urgent needs for shelter, supplies and ceasefire implementation.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan and seven other Muslim-majority countries have voiced grave concern over the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, warning that severe weather, restricted access and critical shortages are pushing civilian conditions to breaking point.

The concern was expressed in a joint statement issued on Friday by the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates. The ministers said heavy rainfall and storms have compounded an already fragile humanitarian environment, particularly for displaced families living in makeshift shelters.

Worsening conditions in Gaza

According to the joint statement, harsh and unstable weather has exacerbated flooding in displacement camps, damaged tents and caused the collapse of already weakened structures. The ministers highlighted that nearly 1.9 million people, many of them displaced, are living in inadequate shelters and exposed to cold temperatures. Malnutrition, coupled with exposure and overcrowding, has significantly heightened the risk of disease outbreaks, especially among children, women, the elderly and people with medical vulnerabilities.

PR No.0️⃣4️⃣/2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣5️⃣



Joint Statement by the Foreign Ministers of Pakistan,Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan,Qatar,Saudi Arabia,Turkiye, and the United Arab Emirates https://t.co/xaUMMjjGxW



⬇️ pic.twitter.com/XrrIX3E6KM — Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) January 2, 2026

The situation has been further aggravated by acute shortages of life-saving supplies and the slow pace of entry of materials needed to restore basic services and establish temporary housing. The ministers noted that insufficient humanitarian access continues to undermine efforts to stabilise conditions on the ground.

Aid access

The foreign ministers commended the efforts of United Nations organisations, particularly the UN agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA, as well as international humanitarian NGOs, for continuing to assist civilians under extremely difficult circumstances. They demanded that Israel ensure the UN and humanitarian agencies are able to operate in Gaza and the West Bank in a sustained, predictable and unrestricted manner, stressing that any attempt to impede their work is unacceptable.

They also called for the immediate lifting of constraints on the entry and distribution of essential supplies, including tents, shelter materials, medical assistance, clean water, fuel and sanitation support, urging the international community to uphold its legal and moral responsibilities.

Ceasefire efforts

The ministers reaffirmed their full support for United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803 and President Donald Trump’s Comprehensive Plan, adopted by the Security Council in November last year, which underpins ongoing ceasefire efforts. They expressed their intention to contribute to its successful implementation to ensure the sustainability of the ceasefire, bring an end to the war in Gaza and secure a dignified life for the Palestinian people, alongside a credible pathway to self-determination and statehood.

In this context, they stressed the urgent need to initiate and scale up early recovery efforts, including the provision of durable and dignified shelter to protect civilians from severe winter conditions. The statement also called for immediate, full and unhindered humanitarian aid into Gaza through the UN and its agencies, the rehabilitation of infrastructure and hospitals, and the opening of the Rafah Crossing in both directions, as stipulated in the plan.