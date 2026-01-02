AJK PM claims 98pc implementation of public charter, says public trust restored

He said that within a short period of one and a half months, the government had re-established direct engagement with the people.

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Faisal Mumtaz Rathore has said that the government has implemented 98 percent of the 38 points of the public charter, adding that public despair has significantly declined since his government assumed office.

Addressing a press conference, the prime minister said the government was formed on November 11 and, within just one and a half months, public gatherings were organized in two divisions of the state, helping restore public confidence in the political system.

Faisal Mumtaz Rathore said that people had previously taken to the streets and various protest movements had emerged. He noted that the agreement was reached on October 4 and the government came into power on November 11. Since then, he added, there has been a remarkable reduction in public frustration.

He said that within a short period of one and a half months, the government had re-established direct engagement with the people.

He said that large public gatherings in two divisions of Azad Kashmir reflected a positive public response, strengthening trust in the political system. He added that the people had taken ownership of the government. Implementing the agreement reached with the Public Action Committee was the government’s top priority, and instead of the stipulated three months, most points were implemented within just one and a half months.

The AJK prime minister said that resolving public issues had revived political activity across the state. He noted that during the previous government’s two to two-and-a-half-year tenure, the gap between the public and the government had widened, but the current administration had restored connectivity between the leadership and the people. He added that roads once difficult for politicians to access were now filled with welcoming citizens.

He further said that large public gatherings were held across the state and the public warmly welcomed the government. He emphasized that there was no delay in taking decisions in the public interest, noting that important public-oriented decisions were made during the fifth cabinet meeting and assembly session. The government’s goal, he said, was not political competition but the resolution of public problems.

Faisal Mumtaz Rathore concluded by saying that restoring public trust remains the government’s top priority. He added that the Pakistan Peoples Party believes in resolving issues through dialogue and will not allow chaos or loss of human lives. He reiterated that 98 percent of the 38 points of the public charter have been implemented.