Federal cabinet approves further delay in Islamabad LG elections

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday chaired a brief meeting of the federal cabinet during which the decisions of the Cabinet Committee on Legislation (CCL) meetings held on December 3 and December 30 were ratified.

According to sources, the cabinet discussed new legislation regarding local government elections in the federal capital.

The Islamabad chief commissioner briefed the cabinet on the matter, after which the cabinet approved a further postponement of local government elections in Islamabad.

Sources said the cabinet also approved legislation to hold local government elections in Islamabad on the Punjab model.

It is worth recalling that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had scheduled Islamabad’s local government elections for February 15, with results to be compiled between February 16 and 19.

While addressing cabinet members, the prime minister extended New Year greetings and best wishes. He expressed satisfaction over the successful privatization of 75 percent shares of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), stating that the bidding process was conducted in a highly transparent manner.

The prime minister said that upon assuming office, the government had pledged to privatize loss-making state-owned enterprises, adding that PIA’s privatization marked a significant milestone in this regard. He noted that privatization of such entities is a key component of the government’s economic reform vision.

He further stated that the notable increase in GDP during the first quarter of the current fiscal year was encouraging, adding that the government had pulled the country back from the brink of default and steered it toward economic stability.

Referring to his recent meetings with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the prime minister described them as highly productive in terms of bilateral relations and mutual consultation.

He also mentioned a pleasant telephone conversation held a day earlier with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, during which satisfaction was expressed over the pace of economic and strategic relations between the two countries, along with discussions on further expanding bilateral ties.

The federal cabinet ratified the decisions taken during the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases meeting held on December 30, 2025, including actions related to the Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government (Amendment) Ordinance 2025. Decisions taken during the CCL meeting of December 3, 2025, were also approved.

The cabinet further ratified the decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee meeting held on August 26, 2025, which included measures to provide relief to electricity distribution company consumers regarding the off-grid (captive power plant) levy and to devise a strategy in this regard.

Additionally, on the recommendation of the Petroleum Division, the cabinet approved initiating the process for issuing a presidential ordinance to amend the Off-Grid (Captive Power Plants) Levy Act 2025, allowing third parties to sell gas to off-grid captive power plants.