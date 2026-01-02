Severe weather disrupts flight operation across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Bad weather conditions have caused major disruptions to air travel in Pakistan, leading to the cancellation of two flights, the diversion of one flight to an alternate airport, and delays for around 70 other flights across the country.

According to the flight schedule, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights PK 302 and PK 303 from Karachi to Lahore were canceled due to adverse weather. Meanwhile, foreign airline flight F3651 from Riyadh to Islamabad was diverted to Peshawar for safety reasons.

The nationwide flight operations have been significantly affected by dense fog and poor visibility. Delays were reported in several major cities: 30 flights in Lahore, 12 in Islamabad, 10 in Karachi, seven in Multan, three in Peshawar, and two each in Sialkot, Faisalabad, and Skardu.

Some of the most significant delays include PK 373 from Karachi to Islamabad delayed by 11 hours, EY 284 and EY 285 from Abu Dhabi to Lahore delayed by 10 hours, PK 747 from Lahore to Medina delayed by eight hours, PK 248 to Dammam delayed by four hours, and SV 801 and SV 800 from Jeddah to Multan delayed by four hours.

Authorities have urged passengers to check their flight status before traveling and advised extra caution while commuting to and from airports. Officials confirmed that operations are gradually resuming as weather conditions improve.

