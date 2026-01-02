CM Maryam Nawaz launches major initiative to promote aquaculture, shrimp farming

Nine shrimp ponds have been completed on 20 acres, while 5,320 metres of drainage work has been finalized.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken a major step toward promoting aquaculture in the province, particularly shrimp farming.

Under the new plan, shrimp estates will be developed over a total area of 5,600 acres in Sargodha and Alipur. The project seeks to transform barren and saline lands into productive assets through modern shrimp farming practices, marking a significant milestone in Punjab’s agricultural and economic development.

According to official updates, the 15th daily progress report of the Sargodha shrimp farming project has been released. So far, nine shrimp ponds have been completed on 20 acres, while 5,320 metres of drainage work has been finalized. Surveys for an additional 10 acres have also been completed as part of the next phase.

Meanwhile, a quality control laboratory being established in Lahore at a cost of Rs4.5 billion is nearly complete, with 99% of construction finished. A separate laboratory in Muzaffargarh, designed to support shrimp farming research and provide a favorable environment for aquaculture, has also reached 98% completion.

To support capacity building, Pakistani experts have completed training visits to Saudi Arabia and Mexico, while international specialists Jeffrey and Jamie Dominguez have visited Pakistan to provide technical guidance. Written examinations for 100 interns selected for the shrimp farming project have also been conducted.

Infrastructure development is progressing rapidly, with 32 tubewells and eight transformers installed, and shrimp seed introduced into 64 research ponds. Additional shrimp estates and value chains are being developed across Sargodha and Muzaffargarh.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif stated that the project will significantly increase Punjab’s exports and create thousands of employment opportunities, describing it as the province’s largest and most important Blue Economy initiative to date.

