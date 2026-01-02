National Security Workshop participants from Balochistan visit Peshawar

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – A delegation comprising participants of the National Security Workshop Balochistan visited Peshawar, where they met the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Corps Commander Peshawar, and received detailed briefings on various national and regional issues.

During the visit, the participants paid homage at the Martyrs’ Memorial and offered Fateha for the souls of those who laid down their lives for the motherland. The delegation paid rich tribute to the martyrs, describing their sacrifices as a priceless asset for the nation.

The National Security Workshop participants also attended a comprehensive question-and-answer session with the Corps Commander Peshawar. He provided detailed responses to their queries and briefed them on effective measures taken in the province regarding law and order, counterterrorism efforts, and border management.

The delegation later visited the Governor House in Peshawar, where in-depth discussions were held with the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on various national and regional matters. Issues such as mutual coordination, security challenges, and development initiatives were discussed. At the conclusion of the visit, the participants also toured the Bala Hisar Fort Museum, where they were introduced to Peshawar’s historical and cultural heritage.

Participants of the National Security Workshop Balochistan stated that the Pakistan Armed Forces and Frontier Corps are the guardians of the country and guarantors of national integrity and development. They noted that the session with the Corps Commander provided valuable insight into the real issues and challenges of border management, emphasizing that such fact-based sessions are essential for better understanding.

