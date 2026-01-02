Balochistan launches Pink Bus Service for women

The Pink Bus Service has been introduced to address long-standing transportation challenges faced by women.

QUETTA (Dunya news) - The Balochistan government has launched Pink Bus Service for women and female students at the start of the new year.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti announced the initiative through a post on social media platform X, stating that the primary objective of the Pink Bus Service is to ensure safe, dignified, and reliable transportation for women and students in their daily travel across the provincial capital.

The chief minister said the provincial government is committed to operating the service on a permanent basis and will gradually expand it to other districts of Balochistan in the coming phases. He added that the service will play a vital role in improving women’s access to education, employment opportunities, and healthcare facilities.

According to the chief minister, the provision of a secure public transport system for women is a key component of the provincial government’s reform and development agenda. He emphasized that empowering women through practical measures remains a top priority for the Balochistan administration.

The Pink Bus Service has been introduced to address long-standing transportation challenges faced by women, particularly students and working professionals, who often encounter safety concerns while commuting.

Officials believe the project reflects the government’s commitment to creating inclusive and gender-sensitive public services. Public response to the launch has been positive, with many women welcoming the initiative as a meaningful step toward safer urban mobility in Balochistan.

