President Zardari approves CDA Amendment Bill 2025

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday approved the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Amendment Bill 2025.

Acting on the advice of the prime minister, the president signed the bill, which was passed under Article 254 of the Constitution.

The CDA Amendment Bill 2025 was approved by the Senate on November 7, 2025, and by the National Assembly on December 8, 2025, without any amendments. The speaker of the National Assembly confirmed the passage of the bill.

With the President’s signature, the CDA Amendment Bill 2025 has now become an Act of Parliament.

This new law is expected to bring significant changes to the functioning and governance of the CDA.

